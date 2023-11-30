Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace musician and Vishal Dadlani’s music partner Shekhar Ravjiani to grace the show

MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time, the makers have brought two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show. They had judged the show a couple of years back.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to have him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented. It's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

As per sources, ace musician and Vishal Dadlani’s music partner Shekhar Ravjiani would be gracing the show.

He would be interacting with the contestants and having some fun sessions with the judges and the host of the show.

The contestants would be dedicating and singing songs of Vishal and Shekhar songs and would be making him feel special on the show.

Are you excited to see Shekhar in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show



