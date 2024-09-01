Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Amit Kumar to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been innthe forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

As per sources, in the upcoming episode, music composer Amit Kumar will be gracing the show where he would he interacting with the contestants.

He would having some fun segments with the contestants and the host of the show.

The contestants would be singing his songs and would be giving him a tribute on the show.

Well, no doubt that the it will be a soulful episode.

