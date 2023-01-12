Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Anand - Milind Srivastava and Kalyanji–Anandji to grace the show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to have him back.

As per sources, Anand - Milind Srivastava and Kalyanji–Anandji will be gracing the show.

They would be encouraging the contestants to sing better and to perform well and would be boosting their confidence.

The contestants would be giving them a tribute where they would be singing their songs and entertaining the audience.

Well, the contestants are super excited to perform in front of these veteran music directors and get feedback from them.

