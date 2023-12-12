Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and singer Aastha Gill to grace the show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to have him back.

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and singer Aastha Gill to grace the show where she would be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.

This will be the first time that the singer will be gracing the show.

She would be having some fun segments with the judges and the contestants of the show.

The contestants would be giving her a tribute and would be singing her songs.

