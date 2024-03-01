Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Sanjay Dutt to grace the show in the upcoming episode

Indian Idol is one of the most loved singing reality shows of television. Now in the upcoming episode, Sanjay Dutt would be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 15:42
SANJAY DUTT

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

( ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

As per sources, Sanjay Dutt will be gracing the upcoming show where he would be having some fun moments with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

The contestants would be singing his songs and would be giving a tribute to the star.

The actor would be revealing some stories about his movies and songs and it's going to be a fun episode for all you Sanjay Dutt fans.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar singing show Raj Babbar Nitin Mukesh Mukesh Mathur Neil Nitin Mukesh Javed Ali Sanjay Dutt
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 15:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Masterplan Hits Bullseye, Agastya Secures Trump Card
MUMBAI : Before delving into the intricacies, Imlie strategically sets the stage, aiming to prove Agastya's innocence...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes, Three Lives Sacrificed in Savi's Satkaar
MUMBAI : Samrudh's sinister plans unfold, leading to a tragic event where Savi is forced to make a heartbreaking...
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Ankita Lokhande makes a shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput’s claustrophobia, says Rhea Chakraborty’s claims were false
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Ishaan and Savi's Romantic Moment Takes a Twist
MUMBAI: In the next instalment of the popular Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, Ishaan and Savi find...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's Nok-Jhok Takes an Unexpected Turn
MUMBAI: In the latest episode, Rohit discovers the untold past of Ruhi and Armaan, prompting his sudden departure from...
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Sanjay Dutt to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Rasha Thadani
Kya Baat Hai! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan dating? The latest video seems to hint at it
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Ankita Lokhande makes a shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput’s claustrophobia, says Rhea Chakraborty’s claims were false
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Falaq Naaz, AIishwarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, and many more come out in support of Abhishek Kumar as Isha and Samarth mock his mental health
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship deteriorates further as the actress complaints to the latter of not making her feel ‘Hot’ enough
Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar terminated from the captaincy task after his nasty fight with ex Isha Malviya
Surbhi
Wow! Naagin’s Surbhi Jyoti gives a glimpse of her amazing US vacay, check it out
Mehndi Wala Ghar
Exclusive! The cast of Sony Tv’s Mehndi Wala Ghar begins the shoot for the serial; read to know more