Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Sanjay Dutt to grace the show in the upcoming episode

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

As per sources, Sanjay Dutt will be gracing the upcoming show where he would be having some fun moments with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

The contestants would be singing his songs and would be giving a tribute to the star.

The actor would be revealing some stories about his movies and songs and it's going to be a fun episode for all you Sanjay Dutt fans.

