Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Hrithik Roshan does something special for Piyush Panwar that will take you by surprise; read to know more

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the talent on the show is commendable. Hrithik will be the special guest on the show and he will do something special for Piyush that will change his personality completely.
Hrithik

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

As we had reported earlier that Hrithik Roshan will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming movie “ Fighter”

In the upcoming episode Hrithik will be super happy as he would be on the sets of the show and he would say how happy he is to be between such good talents.

He would do a special thing for contestant Piyush where he would tell him that he is a huge fan of his singing and that he would like to do a makeover for him.

He will do a makeover for the contestant where he will bring him out with a full western look and will change his personality completely.

There is no doubt that Piyush does sing one whichever guest has come on the show has complimented him.

This year the contestants are really good and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audiences to judge their favorite contestants.

The episode is going to be super entertaining and will keep the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

