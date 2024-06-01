Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Menuka Poudel forgets the lyrics as she performs, guest Sanjay Dutt encourages her to continue

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and now in the upcoming episode, Sanjay Dutt will be the guest judge. While performing, Menuka Poudel will forget her lyrics and will break down.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:01
Indian Idol Season 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

In the upcoming episode, Sajay Dutt will be a guest on the show where they will be celebrating the Son – Father and mother relations. It will be Nargis Dutt and Sunit Dutt special episode.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

Menuka Poudel  as she performs will forget her lyrics and will break down as she wouldn’t be able to match with the tuning.

Sanjay Dutt will come and console her and would tell her that such things happen and that she should be strong and she should pick herself up and continue performing from there.

Even judge Shreya Goshal will tell her that she can continue and will help her to finish the song.

Well, it will be interesting to see if this would impact in the judging of her performance and the votes that she would get.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show

 

 

 
 

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar singing show Raj Babbar Nitin Mukesh Mukesh Mathur Neil Nitin Mukesh Javed Ali Udit Narayan reality shows
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the most well-known actors in the television world who rose to fame with his stint in...
Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi has won the hearts of its audiences over the years with a great storyline and the chemistry...
OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its...
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
MUMBAI: One of the most loved ZEE TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya has seen a lot of changes over the time but has always...
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
MUMBAI: Right now, well-known singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is living his finest life. He has been seeing Aashna...
Drop-Dead Gorgeous! Sakshi Malik just pushed the rewind button on her last year photo shoots breaking the internet with her ultra-hot avatars
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik is a very well-known model and fitness influencer who will always be remembered for her...
Recent Stories
Armaan
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan
Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more
Lakshmi
Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say
Aasma
OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?
Aparna
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Ankita Lokhande for her biased decision towards Abhishek Kumar and eliminating him from the show
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know