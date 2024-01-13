Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Utkarsh Wankhede reveals a shocking secret about Vaibhav Gupta that leaves the judges stumped

Indian Idol is one of the most successful shows on television and the talent the contestants have is really commendable. Now in the upcoming episode, Utkarsh will reveal a shocking secret about Vaibhav which will shock the judges.
Utkarsh

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

Vaibhav is one of the talented contestants on the show and every week he impresses the judges with his performance and gets the golden buzzer clicked.

Now in the upcoming episode, Utkarsh Wankhede will expose Vaibhav Gupta where he will say that he has a hidden talent.

ALSO READ :Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show

He says that he can mimic anyone and he does it very well. Kumar Sanu will call him down and will tell him to sit on his seat and to act like him.

Vaibhav will act like that and will nail the gestures of Kumar Sanu, post his performance the ace singer will hug him and tell him that he did it very well and he is really good at this.

Well, there is no doubt that though the contestants are competitors of each other they really share a good bond and are good friends.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

