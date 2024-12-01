Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Menuka stuns Amit Kumar with her performance, calls her an “angelic” performer

Indian Idol is one of the most successful singing reality-based shows on television. As per sources, Amit Kumar will be gracing the show and he would be super impressed by Menuka’s performance.
Menuka

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television. 

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

In the upcoming episode Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar will be gracing the show and he will be interacting with the contestants.

The show will be giving a tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar and all his songs will be sung by the contestants.

Menuka will give a soulful performance and she will stun Amit Kumar, where he will tell her that he is out of words and he doesn’t know what to tell her. He feels that she is an “angelic” singer.

Well, there is no doubt that Menuka has become the favorite of many people and she is seen as a strong contestant on the show.

What do you think about her performance ?

Let us know in the comments below.



ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show

 
