India's Best Dancer season 2 to begin soon, might replace Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s best dancer was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely well for itself and had topped the BARC ratings.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking, Indian classical every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora are pretty strict with the contestants and do tough judging.

The gurus of the show are the ones you have seen in super dancer chapter 1, 2, and 3, and this time they have to pull up their dance level as the competition is quite tough.

The shows are all set to come back with Season 2 and soon it will be launched and the digital auditions will begin from today.

There are reports doing the rounds that the show might replace Indian Idol is just a few weeks away from the grand finale though there is no confirmation about the same.

Well, in Season 1 of the show the talents were unbeatable and we are sure this season to the talent on the show will be one notch up.

Tiger Pop (Ajay Singh) along with his mentor Vartika Jha were the winners of the show and he had become quite poplar among the viewers.

Also, Bharti and Harsh were quite entertaining on the show and will they once continue as the host of the show one would have to wait and watch as there is no confirmation on the same.

