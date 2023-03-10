India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Samarpan Lama reveals what he would do with the prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs and talks about his most memorable moment in the show

India's Best Dancer Season 3 is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television and Samarpan has emerged as the winner of the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the winner and asked him how he would utilize his prize money and what are his memorable moments.
INDIA'S BEST

MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show. 

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The judges of the show Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendare were quite strict in their judging and used to guide the contestants to where they need to improve and also praise them when they gave a fabulous performance.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The show is coming to an end this weekend where the finale of the show will take place.

Finally, Samarpan Lama emerged as the winner of the show with the help of his dance guru Bhavna.

He was known for his different and unique dance style of lyrical hip - hop and his performance used to mesmerize the judges.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the winner and asked him how he would utilize his prize money and what are his memorable moments.

Congratulations on your win! Could you share something about your journey? 

There are so many incidents that have happened and so many stories to tell. So many times I have fallen down and then have risen up. It's been an amazing journey and it's a roller coaster ride.

How have the ups and downs been in the show? 

More than ups, I have seen more downs, so the downfall is amazing since if you don't see the down then how will you be motivated to ride up. When I have to perform solo I prepare myself very well for the battle and make sure I don't let down my dance guru. There were lots of ups and downs. 

Which has been your memorable day on the show? 

When I was selected in the Top 30, that moment was special since I knew I am a part of the show now and since I was selected, there wasn't any worry.

Did you ever feel or think that you would win the show? 

I thought I was the winner when I was selected in the mega auditions but the feeling of taking this trophy home is another feeling altogether and I never expected to win the trophy. I thank all the fans who have voted for me.

How will you utilize the prize money of Rs. 15 Lakhs? 

Six lakhs I will give it at home. After that, the remaining money will use it accordingly since I am shifting to Mumbai. I will calculate everything and then use it.

Well, there is no doubt that Samarpan Lama was a strong contestant since the show starred and he did deserve to win the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

