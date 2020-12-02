Indra Mansukhani, Meenakshi Mani and Nidhi Shukla bag Daman Mitte Ka

MUMBAI: DD Kisan is bringing a new show titled Daman Mitte Ka.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the show and actor Kanan Malhotra, who rose to fame with Mahakali- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Shani, being locked to depict the lead hero in the show. (Read here: Kanan Malhotra and Harpreet Chhabra team up for THIS project)

As per reports Roopam Sharma will play the female lead in the show.

We also reported about Pushpa Verma, Shubhashish Chakraborty, Neelam Pandey and Renu Jaisinghania being roped in for the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that actors Indra Mansukhani, Meenakshi Mani and Nidhi Shukla have bagged the show and will play important roles in the project.

Indra is known for her stints in Darbar and Billu, Meenakshi has been a part of shows like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Madam Sir while Nidhi Shukla was a part of projects like Umeed and Nath: Ek Pratha.

Daman Mitte Ka is produced by Rivika Films. The show will star newbie Roopal Sharma opposite Kanan. The show will also feature veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan as Kanan’s father.

