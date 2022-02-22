Inspiring! Here is all that you have to know about TV actor Dipika Kakar’s life-changing journey

MUMBAI: TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been married since 2018 and their love story is an inspiring one. Over the years, Dipika has overcome her troubled past and found love in Shoaib Ibrahim and it has only been happy times together. Take a look at all the times the couple has gone through difficult and good moments.

After taking to vlogging, Dipika and Shoaib Dipika Kakar launched their production house and will soon come up with a music video. The actress got tears in her eyes as she asked her sister-in-law Saba (Shoaib's sister) to join them on stage and share her thoughts about the song.

Dipika not only catapulted to fame with Sasural Simar Ka but also found the love of her life in co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. Even though the two didn't fall for each other instantly, their friendship blossomed into love after he left the show. Shoaib and Dipika got married on February 22, 2018, in the former's hometown, Maudaha city.

Reportedly Dipika converted to Islam and have taken the name Faiza after her marriage to Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika and her husband Shoaib were furious over trolls, who spoke against their family and passed negative remarks against them. They slammed the trolls who questioned Dipika's in-laws for not giving them space and treating her like a maid.

Dipika and Shoaib shower each other with a lot of love and respect. Gifting each other on special days, their candid and effortless chemistry, constantly singing praises for each other to teasing each other, the couple’s transparency is all about #relationshipgoals. You would only learn from them.

Dipika married pilot Raunak Samson in 2011. However, the two separated in 2015 owing to personal and compatibility issues. This is Dipika’s second marriage and Shoaib and his family have accepted her wholeheartedly.

While talking about her struggles, Dipika had once revealed that she used to walk several kilometers to refill the mini stove she had. This was when she had not made a name for herself in Mumbai. She also didn't take to the city's fast-paced life initially. Now, she is a celebrated artist and has earned millions of fans’ hearts. She is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

