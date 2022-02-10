INSPIRING: Smriti Irani lists the THREE THINGS that one needs to SUCCEED in life!

MUMBAI: Though Smriti Irani might be a Union Minister now, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actress is still connected to her friends from the TV industry. She recently wished Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna for their weddings.

Now, Smriti, on Wednesday morning listed three things that one needs to succeed in life. The post read, "To succeed in life, you need three things: A wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone." She captioned it as, "Get your bones in order." And added the hashtags 'Wednesday wisdom' and 'Internet gyan'.

Several of her followers agreed with her and wrote, "So true," in the comments section. It is not the first time that Smriti has imparted 'gyan' on the Internet. Last year, she had also penned a note with the hashtag 'Saturday says'.

It read, "It is not everyday that you can afford despondency, it is not everyday that you can refuse to face your fear , it is not everyday that grief envelopes you and compels you to inaction .. one day you will rise .. from your fears , from the ashes, from grief.. to look at life anew .. let that day be today #saturdaysays begin NOW

CREDIT: TOI



