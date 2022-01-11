Interesting! Ahead of Fanaa, Zain Imam shares a glimpse of what shoot day looks like

MUMBAI : Colors TV’s new show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of viewers for its mysterious and thrilling storyline. Actors Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the main lead in the show as Agasthya and Paakhi.

Zain Imam and the chemistry between Reem Shaikh is loved by audiences. fans are very curious to know how their destiny will cross each other's path. will they be together for each other or against each other.

Zain Imam keeps giving clues to the audience to figure out what's next in the upcoming episodes. Likewise he has shared a behind the scene video while shooting.

Check out the video to find out

Moreover, the upcoming episode will see that Pakhi is unaware of the fact that Agasthya is controlling her life by keeping surveillance on her.

As soon as she learns about it, she fights all odds to get herself free.

How will she manage to let herself free?

What challenges will she face on the way?

