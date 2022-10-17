INTERESTING! From Anusha Dandekar to Manish Naggdev; These are some partners and exes of contestants from Bigg Boss who were left fuming over their partner’s behaviour

MUMBAI: While the house has seen many controversies over the years, it has also seen some great friendships, lovers who found their mates and some enemies you wouldn’t want to face.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16:What! Amidst severe backlash, Channel decides to evict Sajid Khan

Recently, Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife took to her social media to vent on social media when Shalin told Tina that his marriage ended over silly reasons.

These are some exes of the celebrities from previous seasons who were left fuming too:-

1. Anusha Dandekar

Anusha had shared a cryptic post over Karan Kundrra speaking about his past while his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The post went viral and it conveyed how a girl’s life was not a game.

2. Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal had entered the Bigg Boss 11 house to break up with Priyank Sharma. Priyank was shown to be close to Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank and Divya seemed to have an intense spat about it.

3. Akanksha Puri

Akanksha is reportedly with Mika Singh now but she was very upset when she saw her now ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra flirting with Mahira Sharma. She had spoken about how he was literally living off her money.

4. Manish Naggdev

Srishty Rode’s ex-boyfriend Manish Naggdev had said in an interview four months after the season 12 that the actress broke it off with him to go date Rohit Suchanti and that they broke up over phone. He added that he felt stupid to manage her work when she was inside.

Also read: WOW! Bigg Boss 16: Will PriyAnkit break the records of TejRan? Fans think so

Credits: Bollywood Life