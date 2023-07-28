Interesting! Apart from Dipika Kakar, there is another veteran actress whose son is named Ruhaan; find out who?

Dipika is a well-known actress on television and these days she is in the best phase of her life as she is embracing motherhood, the actress named her son “Ruhaan” and here we bring you another veteran actress whose son is also named “Ruhaan”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 16:22
DIPIKA KAKKAR

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause and Dipika was credited for her performance.

She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress was not seen on the small screens and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives fans and well-wishers a peek into her life.

The actress is in her best phase of life as she is embracing motherhood as she delivered a baby boy just a month ago.

In her vlogs, the actress revealed the baby's name when they named their boy “Ruhaan”

Also Read : Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

The actress also revealed how she is having sleepless nights as her baby is awake at night as feels hungry but she is enjoying every moment of this.

Now do you know there is another veteran actress whose son’s name is the same as Dipika Kakar and she is none other than Supriya Pathak.

Supriya has two children an elder daughter Sanah Kapoor and her youngest son name is “Ruhaan”

Well, am sure that Dipika and Shoaib will be delighted to know that that they share their son’s name with the veteran actress Supriya Pathak.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

 

 

 

Dipika Kakkar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka TellyChakkar YouTube vlogs Television Parenthood Motherhood Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ajooni Saba Ibrahim Ruhaan Supriya Pathak Shahid Kapoor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 16:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Viraaj Kapoor roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Imlie: What! Imlie leaves, Atharva's condition gets worse
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Must Read! “My son is the best chef in my house and I am the second best” Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI : Actor Akshay Kumar who is also known as Khiladi Kumar is indeed one of the popular names across the globe, the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Revealed! Seerat speaks up the truth puting Sahiba in bad light
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Junooniyatt: Drama Alert! Elahi exposes Babaji’s scams and faces Maheep’s wrath
MUMBAI : Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Celebrating 13 generations of artistry, ‘Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra’ amaze the Judges of India's Got Talent with their traditional shadow act
MUMBAI :  Echoing the sentiment of 'Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara,' Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show,...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Must Read! “My son is the best chef in my house and I am the second best” Akshay Kumar
Latest Video
Related Stories
VIRAAJ KAPOOR
Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor Viraaj Kapoor roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa
Celebrating 13
Celebrating 13 generations of artistry, ‘Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra’ amaze the Judges of India's Got Talent with their traditional shadow act
Alisha
Excluisve! “ I can easily say that it is one of the best characters that I have played in my journey”, Alisha Parveen opens up on becoming a part of Udaariyaan , and what fans can expect from the leap and more!
anand
EXCLUSIVE! Qubool Hai actress Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini
Bekaboo poster
Oh NO! Bekaboo’s Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh wrap-up the shoot of their show
Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge
"Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"