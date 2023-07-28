Interesting! Apart from Dipika Kakar, there is another veteran actress whose son is named Ruhaan; find out who?

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause and Dipika was credited for her performance.

She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress was not seen on the small screens and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives fans and well-wishers a peek into her life.

The actress is in her best phase of life as she is embracing motherhood as she delivered a baby boy just a month ago.

In her vlogs, the actress revealed the baby's name when they named their boy “Ruhaan”

The actress also revealed how she is having sleepless nights as her baby is awake at night as feels hungry but she is enjoying every moment of this.

Now do you know there is another veteran actress whose son’s name is the same as Dipika Kakar and she is none other than Supriya Pathak.

Supriya has two children an elder daughter Sanah Kapoor and her youngest son name is “Ruhaan”

Well, am sure that Dipika and Shoaib will be delighted to know that that they share their son’s name with the veteran actress Supriya Pathak.

