INTERESTING! Aryan, Abhimanyu and Yohan have this major thing in COMMON; deets inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Also read: Imlie: Love Blooms! Aryan is mesmerized by Imlie; AryaLie to get closer in love?

Well, shows like Spy Bahu, Imlie and Yeh Rishta have been portraying the separation track with so much love. Fahmaan was loved for his stellar performance by the viewers in the separation track and now Sehban has been nailing it.

Harshad has been a charmer and his journey has been impeccable in the industry. As Abhimanyu, fans have loved him in the separation sequence and also applauded his transformation.

Also read: AMAZING! Harshad Chopda completes 16 years in the Tv Industry; dapper audition video goes viral

The most common thing between the three dappers has been that all of them chose to go underground to either fight, do boxing or battle it out with strength right after their separation leap in all three shows.

Currently, in Spy Bahu, We will soon see the grand Dahi Handi celebration with the Nandas, Sejal now takes baby steps to accept Yohan and the family. She applies teeka to him and encourages him for Dahi Handi. She comes to know the heartbreaking truth that Yohan hates her, he has gotten her only for the child after the child is born, and they will let her go and never see her back.

In the upcoming episode, Nandas plan Sejal's godh bharai, looking at the celebration and attention that Sejal has been receiving Mahira fumes in rage, She decides to ruin her big and take Yohan away. She acts as if she is unwell and convinces Yohan to help her. Will Sejal take a stand?

Who has been your favourite of the three?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar