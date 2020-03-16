Interesting! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Shubhaavi Choksey reveals the reason behind not sporting grey hair on screen

MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey at a young age may be playing mother to grown-ups in her TV shows, but the actress says she will never sport grey hair and she has her reasons for that.

She says, “I have always essayed strong roles despite not being the main lead. I choose characters that are different and difficult to portray. Yes, they may be much older than what I am in real life, but they are always strong characters. However, I don’t want to use whitener on my hair for a show unless it is absolutely necessary. If someone asks me to do so, my instant reaction is a no. That’s because I don’t belong to that age group in real life and prefer to avoid doing that as much as possible.”

If the story absolutely merits it, only then will she consider doing it, she says. “If there is a graph and the story develops over the years, and my character has to grow really old, then I don’t mind sporting grey.”

In our show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, when the leap happened, I was wearing pants and western outfits, and now I am wearing a sari and my hair has grown longer. My character does look older and more mature. So, grey hair wasn’t necessary.”

Shubhaavi made her TV debut in 2004 with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she feels she hasn’t got her due as an actor. She says, “I do think that I haven’t got my due and I think that’s mainly because I kept taking breaks.”

