Interesting! Bigg Boss 16: From Sumbul Touqeer Khan, to Tina Datta, Find out the hefty fees that the contestants are being paid in Season 16 of Bigg Boss!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

Season 16 has begun and it has already seen a lot of d and a lot of fights. The show is always in the news for all the controversy surrounding the contestants.

From Sumbul’s breakdown to PriyAnkit’s love story and Tina and Shalin’s changing equation to catfights, Bigg Boss 16 has been quite interesting and full of drama till now.

The house is deemed as the mad house but these celebrities do get a hefty amount of fees every week. These stars rake in lakhs of rupees for their participation in the show.

In this list we check out what star is earning the how much for their stay in the controversial house, Read below:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The youngest contestant of the house is also the highest paid, Sumbul is getting a whopping 12 Lakh rupees per week.

Tina Datta

The popular "Uttaran" girl "Ichcha," Tina Datta, charges a moderate fee of Rs. 8–9 lakhs every week.

Abdu Rozik

The 19-year-old social media star Abdu Rozik reportedly charges Rs 3-4 lakh for his weekly appearance.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit makes between 5 and 6 lakhs every week and is well-known for playing Fateh Singh in Udaariyaan.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudary

Actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, known for her role in "Udaariyaan," makes Rs. 5 lakh each week.

6.Shalin Bhanot

Shalin, best known for playing "Keshav" in "Naagin," is said to be receiving a weekly salary of between Rs. 4-5 lakh.

7. Nimrit Kaur Ahuwalia

To boost the entertainment value, Chotti Sardarni Fame Nimrit entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. She earns between 7.5 and 8 lakhs each week.

8. Sajid Khan

Fimmaker and writer Sajid Khan is charging 5 lakh per week for his stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Other contestants like Soundraya Sharma charges 4 lakhs, MC stan charges 7 Lakhs, Miss India Manya Singh charges 7 Lakhs, Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare charges 5 Lakhs, Actor Gautam Vig charges 4 Lakhs, Archana Gautam charges 3 Lakhs per week, Dancer Gori Nagori charges 4 Lakh per week and evicted contestanst Sreejita De was charging 6 Lakhs per week.

This season definitely seems expensive in terms of the weekly fees of these contestants.

What was the most shocking fees for the contestants according to you? Tell us in the comments below!

