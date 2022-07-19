Interesting! Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal and Nazar’s Priya Sharma Rathod have this thing in common; read on to know more

In this piece of information, we bring you a glimpse that showcases a similarity between Niyati Fatnani’s popular characters, including Priya Singh Rathod of Nazar and Ginni Garewal of her ongoing show Channa Mereya.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 18:23
Interesting! Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal and Nazar’s Priya Sharma Rathod have this thing in common; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

Also read: Amazing! Apart from cooking and driving, this is the hidden talent of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

In the show, Ginni is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

But here in this piece of information, we bring you a glimpse which showcases a similarity between Niyati Fatnani’s popular characters, including Priya Singh Rathod of Nazar and Ginni Garewal of her ongoing show Channa Mereya.

Well, the similarity is that in both the shows she has a major connection with a knife.

Niyati took to her social media and shared a photo from one of the fan clubs that shows off her major connection with the knife.

Have a look!

Also read: Exclusive! Niyati Fatnani talks about how she bagged the role of Gini and reveals the similarity she sees between her reel and real life

Talking about the show, Aditya and Ginni have their nok-jhok every time they meet and how they end up in a heated argument. Life ahead is not so easy for this destined couple because even before the love could kindle, here a new third angle comes into their story and that is Harnas. Aditya and Harnas are not dating each other but Darji wants them to see each other and give a chance to their bonding wherein Darji wants Aditya to marry Harnas, now this is going to complicate Aditya and Ginni's destined love story.

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com

Karan Wahi Channa Mereya Star Bharat Niyati Fatnani TV news Television News Tanushree Kaushal Ranbir Kapoor Anushka Sharma TellyChakkar Puneet Issar shakti sachdev Nazar prya singh rathod Star Plus Disney Hotstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 18:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mesmerizing! These sexy pictures of Ayesha Singh show why she’s not your TYPICAL bahu
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a well-known actress in the television industry. The talented actress has been giving quite a...
MAJOR DHAMAKA! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey's first meeting in StarPlus' Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is surely a flood of emotions
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world. Also read:...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Agastya fails in rescuing Tara and Pakhi; Ishaan forces Pakhi for this thing
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Yeh Hai Chahtein: Happiness! Preesha gives a second chance to Rudraksh
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Oops! Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled for flaunting her loose pants look; netizens say “Achhe se pocha lag ra”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world. Also read:...
Imlie : Exclusive! This is how Imlie would say goodbye to Aryan end of their love story
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
Latest Video