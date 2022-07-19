Interesting! Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal and Nazar’s Priya Sharma Rathod have this thing in common; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

In the show, Ginni is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

But here in this piece of information, we bring you a glimpse which showcases a similarity between Niyati Fatnani’s popular characters, including Priya Singh Rathod of Nazar and Ginni Garewal of her ongoing show Channa Mereya.

Well, the similarity is that in both the shows she has a major connection with a knife.

Niyati took to her social media and shared a photo from one of the fan clubs that shows off her major connection with the knife.

Have a look!

Talking about the show, Aditya and Ginni have their nok-jhok every time they meet and how they end up in a heated argument. Life ahead is not so easy for this destined couple because even before the love could kindle, here a new third angle comes into their story and that is Harnas. Aditya and Harnas are not dating each other but Darji wants them to see each other and give a chance to their bonding wherein Darji wants Aditya to marry Harnas, now this is going to complicate Aditya and Ginni's destined love story.

