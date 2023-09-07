Interesting! Charu Asopa reacts to Rajeev Sen wanting to get back together: “Unfortunately, people realise someone's worth…”

Charu Asopa

MUMBAI: Actress Charu Asopa’s marriage to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in trouble from the word go. The couple who have a one year old daughter Ziana have thrown various allegations at each other. Recently Charu moved out of her marital home into her own home with her daughter.

The couple who have tried giving their marriage several chances in the past are now officially divorced. Rajeev shared a picture on social media and captioned it, “There is no goodbye. Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our  daughter.”

Recently Rajeev Sen expressed his desire to get back with Charu. He had said, My love and unconditional support will always be there for her. I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again.”

She has now reacted to that and told a news portal, “I don't know what to say. I can't say anything about it right now because it is too early. I don't know why he's saying all this and that too this early, our divorce just got finalised on June 8. I think he gave this statement in the flow of his emotions." 

Charu also said, “Unfortunately, people realise someone's worth after they've lost them. That's why we should settle the problems as and when they occur. Once the situation slips out of your hands then it becomes very difficult to gather everything.”

