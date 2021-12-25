INTERESTING: Checkout some LESSER KNOWN facts about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Meisha Iyer!

MUMBAI: Meisha Iyer participated in Biff Boss 15 and rose to fame since then.

Her banter with Pratik Sehajpal to how she fell head over heels in with Ieshaan Sehgal, she was quite a highlight in the house of controversies. She is out of the house and has met with Ieshaan’s mother and sister. Today, let us take a look at some unknown facts about Meisha.

(Also Read: GOSSIP! Bigg Boss 15 fame Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal FINALLY reveal they are dating, the latter also opens up on his MARRIAGE PLANS)

After which she entered the modeling industry and made her stance. She achieved great success in the modeling world.

Talking about her television debut, Meisha was seen in web series ‘Hadh’ which was premiered on Youtube in 2017.

Meisha has confirmed herself that she is a chainsmoker and can’t live without smoking.

The glamorous bumblebee is also a wonderful dancer and loves swimming.

In a short video named as “Breakup Diary” on VOOT, she indirectly hinted her boyfriend whom she had dated back in school. However her relationship did not had a happy ending. She filed a complaint against the same guy for harassing and blackmailing her.

Do you have more facts which are lesser known about Meisha? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 15: Have Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal ended their relationship?)