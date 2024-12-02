Interesting! Dalljiet Kaur's 20-Year Journey: From Side Roles for Money to Seeking Iconic Roles

Explore the ups and downs in Dalljiet Kaur's 20-year career, from doing side roles for financial stability to seeking rewarding and iconic roles at this stage of her acting journey.
Dalljiet

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur, a prominent face in the television industry, has journeyed through two decades of her career, showcasing versatility and talent in various roles. Despite the fame she garnered, her path has been marked by challenges and the pursuit of impactful roles.

The actress, known for her roles in popular shows like 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Kulvaddhu', 'Nach Baliye,' and 'Bigg Boss,' has been a consistent performer in the industry. However, there were times when financial constraints led her to take on side roles for monetary stability. Even during those challenging periods, Dalljiet managed to navigate her career while ensuring the well-being of her son.

In a candid interview with the Times of India, she revealed that there was a phase when she did not have substantial work or financial stability. She admitted to taking on the show 'Kaala Teeka' primarily for financial reasons. Despite facing such challenges, Dalljiet demonstrated resilience and perseverance.

Having acted for two decades, Dalljiet expresses a desire for recognition and rewarding roles. In her own words, she believes it's time to reap the rewards of her hard 

work and dedication to the craft. "Now I should get good roles and good projects. I like to see myself on screen. I will try my best to do justice to every type of role," she mentioned in the interview.

On a personal note, Dalljiet Kaur embarked on a new chapter in 2023 by marrying businessman Nikhil Patel for the second time. Following a period of personal challenges, including a divorce, she shifted from Mumbai to Kenya after her marriage.

Despite the personal shifts, Dalljiet is eager to resume her professional journey and is actively seeking impactful roles. Her resilience and commitment to her craft continue to inspire, making her a prominent figure in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian television.

