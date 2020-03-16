INTERESTING: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares the REASON why she could not participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with Pratik Sehajpal!

MUMBAI : Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most loved actresses on television today.

She is renowned as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the netizens cannot stop pouring love on her. She has made quite a lot of friends on the controversial reality show. While her friendship with Rashami Desai was seen breaking apart because of differences of opinion in the 15th season, her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal was much spoken about too.

The show is over and Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have now made their way into the much spoken about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and recently, Devoleena was seen spilling beans on her upcoming projects.

She was also seen rooting for her dear friend Pratik Sehajpal and wishing that he wins and emerges strong in the game show. She was also seen sharing how she wanted to participate in the show too, however, due to her foot injury, she could not. However, she really hoped to accompany Pratik in Khatron Ke Khiladi this season.

Devoleena also shared that since Pratik and Nishant are together, she is sure that they will rock this season!

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Pratik and Nishant will give a tough fight to the other contestants? Will you miss Devoleena and Pratik’s friendship on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12?

