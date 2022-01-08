INTERESTING! Faisu and Sriti's WAR OF WORDS leave fans in a warzone to decide their favourite from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from your favourite show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

After the water stunt, Rohit Shetty points at Pratik and tells him numerous times to do what he has been instructed, Pratik asks what to do if he can't swim, this time Rohit loses it and tells him he should have thought it through before signing up for the show as Water stunts are not happening for the first time. You cannot cheat, or else they will straight eliminate Pratik. He even revealed that his stunt team has given him a warning that he must have water or pee before everything and listen to them when they are making him understand the stunt and not trouble them to this extent. He was later eliminated from the show.

Mohit and Rubina end up in a massive tiff as they will have a team task and Rubina says that she will not be a part of Mohit's team as Mohit taunts her that she is here only for the footage, Rubina feels hurt and cries thinking that there is nobody by her side here. Mohit puts her in a problematic stunt knowing she is scared of snakes.

Now, Faisu and Sriti end up in a war of words, Faisu thinks Sriti is a quiet person while Sriti shuts him by saying that she has way more followers than him on social media and fans fall for her more often than him.

