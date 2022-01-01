Interesting! Fans are too excited to see THESE star kids make their debut in 2022

MUMBAI: 2021 has been a year of a gruelling second wave of coronavirus but, with some entertainment platforms to keep us sane. Reportedly 2022 may mark the rise of increasing Omicron cases in the country. But if all goes well, we hope to see certain star kids making their debut.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s daughter Suhana is one such star kid we would love to see on screen. According to reports, she will be seen making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of ‘The Archie’ comics.

According to reports, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be launched under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Year Ender 2021: Wow! Check out the list of celebrities who trended this year

Fans are looking forward to seeing Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on the big screen. Ira is already active on social media. She is an Instagram sensation already. We would love to see her act in films.

After Janhvi Kapoor’s successful Bollywood career, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor would reportedly be launched by someone

A well-known name Aryan is quite charming just like his dad. He was in the news this year after being arrested in a drug case.

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut. He is already Assistant Director to Karan Johar in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Also Read: INTERESTING: Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others shower praises for Shanaya Kapoor and the REASON is…

After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with a Rajshri film. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also expected to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archie adaptation along with Suhana khan.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil will be seen in the Netflix film Qala, which is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production banner, Clean Slate Filmz. He looks a lot like his dad Irrfan.

Credit: BollywoodLife



