Year Ender 2021: Wow! Check out the list of celebrities who trended this year

MUMBAI: The last two years have been very difficult for the entire world as we are battling with the COVID virus and life hasn’t normalized yet.

The entertainment industry faced huge losses. A while ago, serials resumed shooting and theatres reopened.

But in spite of this crisis, there were celebrities who trended in the year 2021 some were controversial while some were for happy moments.

As we all know that Netizens love to support their actors and at times they trend them to show their love and support while some actors trended and faced backlashes and were brutally trolled.

Today we bring you the list of celebrities who were trolled on social media :

1 Aryan Khan

This year the most introvert and quiet star kid Aryan Khan son of mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan was surrounded by one of the biggest controversial cases where he was arrested from a cruise ship and was accused for consuming drugs. Aryan was trending on social media for a month until he didn’t get bail. SRK fans came in support of the star kid and supported him unconditionally, but then a certain section of people also trolled the star kid in a negative way.

2. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is one of superstars who always trends on social media for the wrong reasons and mainly for her bold statements. She has gone against the government and said things for which she has been trending on the internet for something good and bad.

3. Late. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 and since then the actor as been trending online every single day as the fans are demanding justice for the actor and they keep questioning the CBI to where the progress of the case has reached and its commendable how even this year the actor has been trending every single day non – stop.

4. Shehnaaz Gill and Late Actor Siddarth Shukla

One of the biggest shocking news of 2021 was the sudden demise of Siddarth Shukla which took his fans by shock. The actor died of a sudden massive heart attack and was trending for a couple of days as fans were in shock and were sending condolences to the family and expressing their feeling about how much they would be missing him.

On the other hand, even Shehnaaz Gill was trending online as she was his better half, and post his sudden demise everyone was concerned about her and the actress was trending as her fans were sending her love and support to cope up with this loss.

5. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina’s marriage came as surprising news for the fans and the couple were trending for about her week for each and every function and were bestowed with a lot of love and good wishes.

6. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Bollywood mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were trending on Social media after the arrest of their son Aryan Khan in the drug case. SRK fans globally came together and trended the pair online and sent a lot of love and support and his fans stood beside him like a solid pillar of strength.

Well, these were a few celebrities who were trending on social media this year.

