Year Ender Special: Checkout the celebrity GOSSIPS that circulated in 2021!

MUMBAI: Celebrities are bound to be surrounded by good or bad publicity.

As we are approaching towards the end of 2021, we give a roundup of the top 5 rumours that circulated in the entertainment fraternity. Take a look:

Kartik Aryan walking out of Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan had come on board Dostana 2 in 2019 for a minimal amount of Rs. 2-3 crores, and at present his market value is upside of Rs. 10 crores. At first he asked Karan for a hike in his acting fees mid-way as his market value had gone up big time in the last two years. While Karan believed it was unprofessional on Kartik’s part to renegotiate the remuneration mid-way, he tried to compensate him with another film, Mr. Lele.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed for divorce

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles. The actress removed ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka. At that time, her followers were left shocked at what was going on as neither her nor anybody from her team issued any clarification for this move. Many speculations were raised as to whether her marriage with Nick is on the rocks and the lovebirds are headed for a divorce.

Jannat Zubair dating TikTok star Mr. Faisu

Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that Jannat and Faisal are dating each other. The speculations gained momentum when Jannat shared a photo with Faisal and fans started commenting on the post. However the actress has squashed all the speculation and cleared the air on her Instagram story.

Salman Khan being married

Gossip mills churned a speculation that Salman married in 2001 to a woman named Noor and has 2 children. A daughter named Ayesha who is 17 and a son named Razzak. They got married in Dubai and she lives in Dubai. He has kept his marriage a secret cause his wife is closely related to a Pakistani drug lord.

Chotti Sardaarrni actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi dating

The duo is paired opposite each other in this popular running drama show. There have been several rumours about the duo being in love. However, nothing has been confirmed from either of them yet.

Do you have more rumours to share with us?