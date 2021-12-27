Must read! The most bizzare rumour about me was when I was called a gigolo: Suyyash Rai

MUMBAI: Actor and singer Suyyash Rai, who is known for his stint in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Bigg Boss 9, got candid in a chat with TellyChakkar. The actor spoke about his feelings when he saw his hoardings for the first time.

He shared, “I saw my first hoarding after my stint in Bigg Boss and that time I was also the captain for my team in BCL. There were around 25 to 30 big hoarding across Mumbai. It was a proud moment for me as a boy from Chandigarh who never thought that one day my photo will be flashed on big hoardings. The feeling was overwhelming.”

(Also read: YEAR-ENDER SPECIAL! These actors and actresses became proud parents in the year 2021)

We asked Suyyash which one bizzare rumour he has come across, he replied, “When I stepped out of the Bigg Boss house and called my sister she didn’t sound excited but told me to come home and talk. And later I learnt that there was a bizarre rumour doing rounds about me that I am a gigolo and there were few videos where I have confessed to being one. Then it struck me that back in time I had done a so-called reality film where I had played a model. So, my monolog from the film got viral.”

On the personal front, Suyyash with wife and actress Kishwer Merchantt welcomed a baby boy. Hence, we asked him how the feeling was when he took the kid for the first time in his arms, he replied, “I don’t think I can describe that feeling. I fell short of words when I saw Nirvair for the first time. I had butterflies in my stomach. My day starts and ends with him. He means the world to us.”

(Also read: Wow! Check out the BARE BABY BUMPS of your favourite Television celebrities!)