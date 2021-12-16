YEAR-ENDER SPECIAL! These actors and actresses became proud parents in the year 2021

MUMBAI: The year 2021 is set to end in a few days, and everyone is all set to welcome the new year on a grand note.

Ever since the pandemic has hit the planet, things have been difficult, and everyone is hoping to move on in their lives.

We have seen how celebrities stayed in touch with their fans even while they stayed away from the small screens during the lockdown.

A lot of great news was shared by our favourite celebs that took everyone by surprise.

From making their relationships public to announcing pregnancies, a lot has happened in small town.

Several celebrity couples entered a new phase of their lives as they embraced parenthood.

So, let's take a look at celebrities who became proud parents this year.

1. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita and Rohit were blessed with a baby boy on February 9 this year. The couple named their son Aaravv and have been sharing some lovely pictures and videos of their little munchkin.

2. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Nakuul and his wife Jankee welcomed a baby boy on February 3 this year. The duo often shares glimpses of their cute little boy on social media. They have named him Sufi.

3. Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar

Mohit and Addite became proud parents of baby boy Ekbir on April 29. The duo had shared this delightful news with fans on Instagram along with the first glimpse of their son.

4. Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja

Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh and his wife Shubhi, who got married in November 2015, welcomed their bundle of joy on February 14 this year. The proud parents named their baby boy Anishq.

5. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil and his wife Ginni embraced parenthood for the second time this year. The couple welcomed a baby boy whom they named Trishaan.

6. Naman Shaw and Nehaa Mishra

Naman and his wife Nehaa were blessed with a baby boy on February 24 this year. The couple named their little bundle of joy Kriivaan.

7. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikka Kapoor

The couple who got married last year in a hush-hush wedding were blessed with a baby girl this year. Shaheer and Ruchikka named their princess Anaya.

8. Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai became proud parents of a baby boy on August 27 this year. They named their son Nirvair.

9. Rannvijay Singha and Prianka

Rannvijay and Prianka welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on July 12. The beautiful parents named their baby boy Jahaanvir.

Apart from these television couples, several Bollywood stars also embraced parenthood this year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Aparshakti Khurrana and Aakriti Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi, and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi embraced parenthood.

Meanwhile, recently, Bollywood diva Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough also shared the good news of becoming proud parents of a baby girl and a baby boy via surrogacy.

