INTERESTING! Giaa Manek's on-screen characters from Tera Mera Saath Rahe and Manmohini have a COMMON CONNECTION

MUMBAI: Giaa Manek is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The diva is popularly known for her role Gopi bahu in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Giaa is once again seen as a sanskaari bahu in Tera Mera Saath Rahe and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

The actress had revealed that Tera Mera Saath Rahe is quite different from Saath Nibhana Saathiya and so is her character.

While she played Gopi in Saathiya, Giaa is seen as Gopika in Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Before this show, Giaa also experimented with different genres such as comedy, supernatural, and much more.

Giaa stunned everyone when she played a negative role in Zee TV's popular supernatural drama series Manmohini.

The actress tried her best to break the sanskaari bahu image and managed to do so.

However, it is such an interesting coincidence that Giaa's characters in Manmohini and Tera Mera Saath Rahe have one major similarity.

While both the characters are poles apart as Giaa is seen as soft, kind, and submissive in Tera Mera Saath Rahe while she was shown grey, fearless, bold, and very bindaas in Manmohini.

Not many are aware that the names of Giaa's characters in both the shows were Gopika.

The character's name is also somewhere connected to Saath Nibhana Saathiya where she played Gopi.

Isn't that amazing?

Well, it seems Giaa and Gopika's characters have a special connection in her life.

