INTERESTING: Gurmeet Choudhary spills beans on how he faced ‘REJECTION’ in love when he PROPOSED to his ‘CRUSH’…

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary is a well-known name in the TV, film as well as music world (thanks to his appearance in several videos recently).

The actor’s most recent music video, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Tumse Pyaar Karke is all about one’s first love and the feelings one has at that time.

Gurmeet Choudhary revealed, “Aayi thi ek ladki aur kyunki mai bahot hi shy hu, mujhe himmat hi nahi hua uske pass mein jaake baat karu. Toh main apne ek friend ko aage rakhta tha aur usko bolta tha ki tum iski saari help kardo. And finally 6-7 mahine baad jab mujhe laga ki ab toh ladki patt gayi, ab toh jaunga aur propose karunga. Jab maine propose kiya toh usne bola, ‘aapko nahi main to iss ladke se, aapke friend se pyaar karti hu.”

Continuing further, Gurmeet Choudhary stated, “Toh waha se mera popat start ho chuka tha aur uske baad kissi bhi ladki se pyaar nahi hua. Uske baad Debina Bonnerjee milli toh bus unhi ke paaon padd liye maine aur kaha mujhse shadi karle yaar, kuch acha ho jayega mera.” Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet fell in love after working together and tied the knot in a simple temple wedding on February 15, 2011. The couple recently revealed that they are all set to expand their family as Debina is expecting.

