INTERESTING! Imlie-Aryan and Tejo-Fateh's journey in Imlie and Udaariyaan respectively about to END, fans reveal their favourite pair

Recently, Tellychakkar conducted a poll on Instagram as to which couple will the fans miss more. Read on to find out.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 20:53
MUMBAI :Imlie and Udaariyan are two highly loved shows of Indian television. They have created a mark and coincidently, both are set to take leaps together.

In Imlie, there will be a time leap post which the duo won’t be seen together. Similarly, in Udaariyan there will be a 16 year leap and the couple won’t be seen after the leap.

Recently, Tellychakkar conducted a poll on Instagram as to which couple will the fans miss more. While many people voted for Udaariyaan’s Fatejo, maximum people commented Arylie that is Imlie and Aryan.

Check out the post here:

 

 

The couple has come to gain a lot of love from the audience. People always want more of them together. The duo shares a great rapport off-screen as well and often keep sharing pictures and videos together.

Even if Imlie and Aryan won the poll, the audience will surely miss watching both the couples together on screen.

The audience is also eagerly waiting to see what happens on both the shows post the leap.

