INTERESTING! It’s a selfless brother-sister bond that I will always cherish: Vishal Kotian on his relationship with rakhi sister Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi Prakash.

Vishal, in conversation with a media portal mentioned, “Vishal and Shamita Shetty’s bond was always under scrutiny and both went through their ups and down. Vishal says, “It’s a selfless brother-sister bond that I will always cherish. As far as the game was concerned, both of us always played as strong and individual contestants. I have always said that game mein rishta nahi aur rishte mein game nahi.”

Questions were raised when Shamita hosted an exclusive birthday brunch for her friends and most of the BB housemates attended it, but Vishal gave it a miss.

Clarifying on this, he adds, “ Logon ko kuch na kuch bolna hai, without using their brains. I really wanted to be a part of the birthday party but coincidently, there was a car launch and I had already committed my presence there. Since both the events were at the same time, I could not attend the party and everybody cooked up their own stories. I’m always in touch with Shamita and she knows it well.”

Well said Vishal!

