Interesting! Karan Kundrra’s pathani kurta creates a stir on social media, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

Karan Kundrra recently unveiled his latest track ‘Bechari’ co-starring Divya Agarwal
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 10:08
karan

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has now become a social media sensation. From Bigg Boss 15 to his romance with Tejasswi Prakash, TejRan fans leave no chance to trend them on social media. Earlier today, Karan donned a Pathani kurta-pyjama with his name written in Urdu on it and got trolled for the same.

Also Read: Fan Moment! Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash gets mobbed by fans while posing for the paps with beau Karan Kundrra

Now, Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a black Pathani kurta-pyjama today and looked his best as always in ethnic attire. His kurta had his name written in Urdu over it and now netizens have been reacting to it.

Reacting to his video, a user commented, “Kabhi ram navmi ya diwali ya holi pe kiya hai yeh?” Another user commented, “Urdu me likhwaya andbhakto haters kaha ho ao zara hago thoda sa” A third user commented, “I have not seen any Muslim stars show OM like him” A fourth user commented, “Your name should be written as … what wrote on your back is horn in my language ”

Also Read: Oops! SidNaaz fans massively troll Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, read to know more

Karan’s growing popularity is proof that his fans really love him a lot. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been promoting his latest track ‘Bechari’ which is sung by Afsana and stars Divya Agarwal opposite him. The song has been getting immense love from his fans across the globe.

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Karan Kundrra Pathani Kurta Dance Deewane Junior Bigg Boss 15 LOCK UPP Roadies Bechari Rula Deti Ho
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 10:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Karan Kundrra’s pathani kurta creates a stir on social media, netizens’ reactions are unmissable
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has now become a social media sensation. From Bigg Boss 15 to his romance with Tejasswi Prakash,...
Imlie : Wow! Aryan finally accepts Sundar and Arpita’s relationship, apologises to Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Imlie : Shocking! Neela insults Arpita; Aryan takes a stand for her
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Akshara goes missing; Mahima decides to cancel the ceremony in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Anupama : OMG! Anuj gives a stern warning to Vanraj and tells Baa that someday she will accept their marriage and would give them blessing
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama : Wow! Leela finally gets a reality check from her brother Jignesh he warns her to stay away from Anuj and Anupama’s wedding
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Really! Check out THESE Bollywood celebs who stirred controversies on Koffee With Karan
Really! Check out THESE Bollywood celebs who stirred controversies on Koffee With Karan
Latest Video