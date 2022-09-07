Interesting! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani and former co-star of Mishkat Verma, GIVES an EPIC REACTION on his performance in StarPlus’ Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as the exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

The show has started catering a lot of audience attention because of its intriguing storyline and amazing concept.

But apart from the audience, Mishkat’s former co-star from his past show – Nisha Aur Cousins – Aneri Vajani who is now a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has lauded his performance too.

Mishakt took to his social media handle and uploaded a story, wherein he wrote, “Ha ha Hope I made @vajanianeri proud.”

To which Aneri replied, “Hahaha good job.”

Have a look!

