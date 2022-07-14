Interesting! Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi’s fitness secret revealed, this is what she eats!

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 21:40
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Also read: Amazing! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi receives these surprise gifts from her fans

Mugdha, who plays the role of Prachi Ranbir Kohli, is being lauded for her performance.

The actress has brilliantly played this role and won several hearts.

Her on-screen pairing with Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir is loved by the audience. Fans fondly refer to them as Pranbir.

Well, fans always keep a tab on their favourite celebrities and admire the amazing and new moments in their lives.

We all know that Mugdha started her career a long ago, and since then, she is one of the favourite actresses in telly town. With time, she has changed a lot and become quite mature.

We came across a video on social media where Prachi is enjoying her noon feast. She took to her social media and shared what she was munching on. She shared that she was eating Paneer Bhurji, soft rotis, kadhi pakoda, and salad, which made her look fit and fine.

Have a look!

Also read: Wow! Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi and her hubby Ravish Desai welcome this special member at their house | Deets Inside

Well, what is your take on her diet?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading the space for more news and updates.

Mugdha Chaphekar Krishna Kaul pranbir Prachi Ranbir krisdha Kumkum Bhagya Zee 5 Zee TV Ekta Kapoor happy anniversary TellyChakkar
About Author

