INTERESTING! Memes are the best thing that can happen to a new show, I love watching the amount of creativity that people put in while creating them: Rannvijay Singha

MUMBAI: Rannvijay Singha quit his 18 years of association with the reality show Roadies.

Now is the host of Shark Tank India, a show about young entrepreneurs and their business ideas. He recently garnered a lot of attention on social media when a video of him offering an MBA course to an entrepreneur contestant went viral. The entrepreneur an IIT-PhD graduate was offered an MBA degree on an educational platform by Rannvijay and this got him heavily trolled.

The host-turned-actor shared that he has done Roadies and Splistvilla and by now he used to spoofs and memes on him.

Rannvijay finds the memes very funny and says it is the best thing that can happen to a new show,

"It’s actually funny. I won't deny that somebody is from IIT, you are giving them a course in something else. Meme means that people are so involved in the show and they are watching the show and know everything about that person. I like that factor and it keeps me current. It’s giving me an opportunity for the media to ask me a question and express myself. People found that moment funny and meme worthy and I don’t feel bad about it because I’ve seen a lot during the early stage of my career when I was 20-23 and had just started doing Roadies.

People were trying to ban the shows we were doing, people wouldn’t allow the auditions of our shows in the city to happen. Memes are the best thing that can happen to a new show, that's what I feel. Because other people who don’t watch the show, they get their attention as well towards our show. I feel once you start taking jokes on yourself, you can lead a very peaceful life. I love watching the amount of creativity that people put in while creating these memes," he shared.

