INTERESTING! Neha Bhasin glams up in a golden dress made of chains; netizens make comparison with Uorfi Javed

Neha Bhasin has caught everyone’s attention with photos from her photoshoot where she is wearing a golden chain dress. Fans on the internet compare her with Uorfi Javed.

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin, famous for her appearance on Bigg Boss season 15 and her work as a playback singer, caught the internet’s attention with her glam photos in a golden dress. The corset-style outfit that she wore had golden metallic chains that reminded netizens of Uorfi Javed, who's known for her eccentric fashion.

The photos show Neha looking quite enticing in her off-shoulder outfit. Her dewy make-up and soft curls flattered her outfit, and her glittery eyes were eye-catching. She captioned one of the posts, "A queen knows how to build an empire with the same stones that were thrown at her."

Online users greatly complimented her look in the comments section. One user called her 'Golden Girl' while another wrote, "Damn! I am in love with this photoshoot... You are looking sublime."

Some felt she looked 'Urfi Pro'. A user joked, "Urfi ka jaadu chal gaya."

Take a look.

Neha even posted a BTS of the photoshoot and captioned it, "You see gold on her body, I see gold in her soul. Her eyes glisten like amber, her dreams are all galore. She shines bright like a shooting star, She darts across the sky spreading light wide and far. She knows she is born to rise, tallest heights she has reached. She ain't yours to keep, her spirit can't be leashed."

Take a look:

Post her Bigg Boss stint, Neha Bhasin has been busy on various projects, as well as her music videos.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

