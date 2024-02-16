Interesting: Netizens are in awe of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s INTIMATE CHEMISTRY in #MananHacked; say ‘Them seducing and pulling each other is…’

MUMBAI : Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are among the most popular television actors. With their hard work, both of them have carved a niche for themselves in the glamour world.

Both Parth and Niti enjoy a massive fan following. They starred opposite each other in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The two young stars are considered to be the cutest reel-life pairs of Indian television. Niti played the role of Nandini in KYY, while Parth was seen as Manik. Their chemistry was loved by all in the youth drama series. It has been six years since the show was released.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 5 released on September 3, 2023 and it was an equally good success.

The makers released a new glimpse and this time there is a different version. Titled Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #Manan Hacked, the video narrates the sizzling duo’s private chats and social media accounts getting hacked and they are complaining about the same to the police.

This video released on February 14 and fans were extremely excited to watch the show.

Now that it released, netizens are over the moon watching their favourite pair back on screen. The audience has always been in awe of their chemistry and they have taken the internet by storm with their comments. They have mentioned that Nandini and Manik seducing and pulling each other is very romantic!

Fans shower love on Niti and Parth

Some discuss about their favourite sequences from the recent version

Here I am laughing at Nandu being embarrassed but I would've hidden in the washroom if this happened to me

Can't stop smiling lol #MaNan #MaNanHacked — Mitali(@letmezfall) February 16, 2024

Some ship them together as #MaNanHacked

Fans are in love with Niti and Parth’s chemistry as Nandini and Manik

They cannot have enough of Path and Niti’s chemistry in #MaNanHacked

