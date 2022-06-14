Interesting! From Parasailing to Skydiving, Hina Khan has been exploring her adventurous side post Cannes

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Hina Khan is on a travel spree to Abu Dhabi. She wowed her fans with her flawless style statement at Cannes. And now the diva is all set to explore her adventurous side. We can see her SkyDiving to Parasailing for the first time. Take a look at her super amazing videos.

Hina Khan has become a style icon. She can pull off any style with ease and confidence. The actor rose to fame by playing lead roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Fans immensely loved her character, Akshara in YRKKH.

Hina has been featured in many reality shows, like Box Cricket League 2, Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 14, etc. Moreover, she was also featured in films and web series like Lines, Unlock, Hacked, and Smartphone, etc.

