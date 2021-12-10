INTERESTING: Parth Samthaan clarifies that he does not share a cold vibe with Erica Fernandes; says, “We are actively in touch with each other.” Read on to know more…

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were quite in the news for their stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The chemistry between the two was adored a lot and the audience could not have enough of them. While there were also sparks and rumours about them being in a relationship, it remained only speculations.

The two have moved on in their respective careers. There were also some reports which suggested that Parth shared cold vibes with Erica. Clarifying the same, Parth, in an interview shared that he does not share a cold vibe with the actress and is in touch with her. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "We are actively in touch with each other. It's been a long time that we haven't met each other, hopefully we shall do that soon. We keep seeing each other's social media profiles for updates though; like I know she's in Dubai right now. I have no cold vibes with her, but I share a good equation with her."

CREDIT: Filmibeat