Interesting! This person on the sets of Channa Mereya turns hairdresser, know who?

MUMBAI:

Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi aka Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

But do you know that on the sets of Channa Mereya there is a member who has turned hairdresser? Well, here in this piece of information, we will give you an update on the same.

Well, that person is none other than Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni Garewal.

A crew on the sets has taken to her social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “New Hair didi on set... Thanku @niyatifatnani for lovely hair do.”

Have a look!

Isn’t it a sweet gesture of hers towards a crew member?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates from the entertainment industry.