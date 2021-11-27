INTERESTING! PROMO of Colors' Naagin 6 with Mahima Makwana and Madhurima Tuli is a MUST WATCH

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world for its avid readers.

While teasing fans, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she is coming back with Naagin's 6th season and revealed that the lead actress' name starts with M. Well, it is speculated that it could be Mahima Makwana, Mahek Chaha, or Madhurima Tuli. Fans have always been eager to meet the naagins from Ekta Kapoor's Naagin Universe.

Now, a fan-made video is making rounds on the internet as the upcoming promo of Naagin 6. Starring beauties Mahima Makwana and Madhurima Tuli, the promo narrates a story of exchanged fates between the two ladies, with a tale from the past where Madhurima is the naagin from the past and Mahima shall take the legacy ahead.

Check out the promo.

Well, if this happens to be true, then the show will surely be high on glam quotient with the actresses. Previously, we saw Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, and Adaa Khan taking the legacy of Mouni Roy ahead.

