INTERESTING: Pushpa Impossible actress Karuna Pandey is Anupamaa 2.0! Here’s why...

Karuna is a self made woman who is a fine and dedicated actress and along with that is a perfect wife. She is married to Rutwij Vaidya. Currently, she is shooting for Pushpa Impossible, a TV show on SAB TV and below, we present to you some unknown facts about her.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 16:42
Karuna Pandey

MUMBAI : Karuna Pandey is a powerhouse of talent.

After a long time, she will be seen in the leading role of Pushpa, in the show Pushpa Impossible helmed by JD Majethia.

(Also Read:  EXCLUSIVE! Everybody wants to be the face of the show and explore themselves and post Devanshi, I saw this as an opportunity to evolve as an artist: Karuna Pandey on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

Karuna is a self made woman who is a fine and dedicated actress and along with that is a perfect wife. She is married to Rutwij Vaidya. Currently, she is shooting for Pushpa Impossible, a TV show on SAB TV and below, we present to you some unknown facts about her.

Karuna was contemplated in different spots like Ambala, Shillong, Chennai, Agra, Udhampur, Lucknow, and so forth as her dad was in Army yet the name of the school was normal, i.e., ‘Kendriya Vidyalaya.’

Aside from being an entertainer, she is additionally a fine author and composes Shayaris and lyrics. She skilled an exceptional transcribed ballad to all the female co-stars of Bhaage Re Mann on Women’s Day in 2016. She is a creature darling and has creatures named Romeo(10 yrs old Labrador), Barbie (6 yrs old Labrador) , Mau(6 yrs old feline), and Cuttie (7 months old cat/feline.

She is an unadulterated veggie lover and furthermore wants to investigate nourishment.

Karuna’s lifestyle and choices are very clear and she is very opinionated. What she says is on-point and factually correct. Infact, one can compare her to the fictional character of Anupamaa! She is passionate about her career and is a family oriented person.

She never fails to give out her suggestions and opinions wherever needed.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Karuna Pandey is an energy train on the sets and I look forward to learning from her: Naveen Pandita on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Karuna Pandey JD Majethia Pushpa Impossible Rutwij Vaidya SAB TV Ambala Shillong Chennai Agra Udhampur Lucknow Kendriya Vidyalaya.’ shayaris Bhaage Re Mann women’s day Barbie Mau Cuttie Anupamaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 16:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: Vicious! Priyal and Mona to spoil the bond between Krish and Virat
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi actress Garima Vikrant Singh roped in for Soni LIV’s Dr. Arora
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
OMG! Smart Jodi: Deepti Tuli did this to understand if Balraj Syal loved her after marriage
MUMBAI: Popular couples' reality show Smart Jodi started in February and managed to win audiences' hearts with the...
EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Kruttika Desai Khan to feature in Taapsee Pannu's Blurr
MAMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Oh No: Simmba actress Neha Mahajan’s Facebook account gets HACKED!
MUMBAI: Neha Mahajan is a talented face.(Also Read:...
Guess the price! Nora Fatehi pays a hefty amount for her latest outfit, Check out the price
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Nora Fatehi has captured the hearts...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Kruttika Desai Khan to feature in Taapsee Pannu's Blurr
EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Kruttika Desai Khan to feature in Taapsee Pannu's Blurr
Latest Video