Interesting: Rahul Vaidya shares a video as he recalls moments spent with Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 14 house!

Rahul recalled his Bigg Boss days where his fellow contestants used to ask him to make tea. He tagged Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Rakhi Sawant in the video which had tea brewing and mentioned that he recalls those memories and moments that he has spent in the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 17:44
Rahul

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television.

The show introduces celebrity contestants every year who compete for the coveted trophy. Bigg Boss season 14 witnessed the participation of Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant and many other contestants. The show is one of the most memorable seasons in the history of Bigg Boss! 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals his favourite contestants, calls KhanZaadi the 'TRP contestant'

Rahul has a massive fan following on social media.

He keeps his fans updated with all what he is upto and recently even shared the first look for his newly born with Disha Parmar on his handle. Not only that, Rahul never shies away from pressing his opinions on his handle and calls spade a spade.

Now Rahul recently visited Dubai and he stopped by for some tea.

He recalled his Bigg Boss days where his fellow contestants used to ask him to make tea. He tagged Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Rakhi Sawant in the video which had tea brewing and mentioned that he recalls those memories and moments that he has spent in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Take a look at the video below:

How much do you miss season 14? Which are the moments that you cherish most from the season? Let us know in the comment section below!

For the uninitiated, Rahul and Disha is on cloud nine as they were blessed with a baby girl last year. The duo took to social media and informed the fans and well wishers. The couple named their little one Navya. 

Show your love for Rahul too in the comments! 

(Also Read: Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television celebrities and shows, Hindi news and OTT projects. 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss season 14 Aly Goni Rahul Vaidya Eijaz Khan Rakhi Sawant Disha Parmar TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 17:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Wow! Virat to be Amruta's dulha and will marry her
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are two incredibly talented actors who have been part of many interesting films....
Wow: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly redefines elegance in polo neck red poncho top paired black pants!
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Dance Plus Pro : Lovely! International pop singer William Gamborg does something special for Shakti Mohan which willl melt your heart
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
Netizens React! “Nothing iconic and Special was there in BB2 expect overacting” – Netizens highly demand for Akshay Kumar to come back for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
MUMBAI: There have been many movies in the past that have seen a sequel like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jolly LLB 2...
Dance Deewane : Wow! Madhuri Dixit is impressed with a team of housewives as they give a sizzling performance, calls them "Houselife"
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s popularity...
Recent Stories
Madhavan
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
Latest Videos
Related Stories
DANCE PLUS PRO
Dance Plus Pro : Lovely! International pop singer William Gamborg does something special for Shakti Mohan which willl melt your heart
DANCE DEEWANE
Dance Deewane : Wow! Madhuri Dixit is impressed with a team of housewives as they give a sizzling performance, calls them "Houselife"
Karan
Wow! On the eve of Valentine's day Tejasswi Prakash shares the secret to how to hold on to your love if they change their mind; read to know more
Shivam
EXCLUSIVE! Being in the main frame, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career: Shivam Khajuria
andya Store
Pandya Store Family: Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar, and Akshay Kharodia Garner Blessings and Love On Kanwar Dhillon For His New Venture On Star Plus, Udne Ki Aasha!
Imlie
Agasthya To Die In Star Plus Show Imlie Paving Way For Surya Pratap Reddy, Sai Ketan Rao To Don A Hyderabad Cop Avtaar As The Star Plus Show Imlie Gears Up For An Intriguing Drama To Be Unfolded, Sai Ketan Shares His Anticipation Deets Inside-