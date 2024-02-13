Interesting: Rahul Vaidya shares a video as he recalls moments spent with Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 14 house!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television.

The show introduces celebrity contestants every year who compete for the coveted trophy. Bigg Boss season 14 witnessed the participation of Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Rakhi Sawant and many other contestants. The show is one of the most memorable seasons in the history of Bigg Boss!

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya reveals his favourite contestants, calls KhanZaadi the 'TRP contestant'

Rahul has a massive fan following on social media.

He keeps his fans updated with all what he is upto and recently even shared the first look for his newly born with Disha Parmar on his handle. Not only that, Rahul never shies away from pressing his opinions on his handle and calls spade a spade.

Now Rahul recently visited Dubai and he stopped by for some tea.

He recalled his Bigg Boss days where his fellow contestants used to ask him to make tea. He tagged Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Rakhi Sawant in the video which had tea brewing and mentioned that he recalls those memories and moments that he has spent in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Take a look at the video below:

How much do you miss season 14? Which are the moments that you cherish most from the season? Let us know in the comment section below!

For the uninitiated, Rahul and Disha is on cloud nine as they were blessed with a baby girl last year. The duo took to social media and informed the fans and well wishers. The couple named their little one Navya.

Show your love for Rahul too in the comments!

(Also Read: Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar blessed with a baby girl

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television celebrities and shows, Hindi news and OTT projects.