Interesting! Rajeev Sen drops a cryptic post amid separation from Charu Asopa, See Insta post

MUMBAI : Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are surfacing headlines quite open for their alleged divorce. Now recently Rajeev Sen shared a happy selfie with his estranged wife, actress Charu Asopa, that left fans confused as the duo has been vocal about their marital discord. However, Rajeev did not write anything in the caption and just added a rose emoticon.

The actress earlier stated that Rajeev has trust issues and 'she can’t take it anymore'. She said she wants to part ways because she doesn't want their daughter to grow up in a 'toxic and abusive environment'. According to Charu, she tried her best to make her marriage work but has now decided to move on.

On the other hand, Rajeev had told a news publication that no one barring those from Charu's hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage and that it was a secret kept hidden from them. Rajeev said he had no clue about it for three years and that he would have accepted it with respect if she would have told him about it before getting married.

Charu and Rajeev fought, separated briefly and got back together eventually. This had almost become a pattern and the couple was constantly in the news for the same.

Credit: The Free Press Journal