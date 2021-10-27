INTERESTING! Remo D'souza shares his excitement on the sixth season of Dance Plus

MUMBAI: There is no denying the fact that ‘Star Plus’ has gone above and beyond to keep the masses entertained throughout the pandemic. The channel has been home to quite a few hit fiction shows over the past year. We have laughed with ‘Imlie’, cried with ‘Anupamaa’, got emotional with ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, and felt like being at home with Pandya Store. And now the channel is all geared up to get us grooving along with them. Our plates were already full of entertainment when Star Plus decided to add their most beloved offering to the platter/bouquet and no, we aren’t complaining! Yes, we are referring to Dance+ Season 6 indeed!

It is a platform for every aspiring dancer to be able to express their art their way and better their skills throughout the show. After the tremendous success of their previous 5 seasons and with its global presence, the makers of the show are back to delivering another explosive season and making the world dance along with it.

With talent extraordinary, this season promises to be larger, tougher and more challenging. The show consists of three teams led by 3 Captains, Salman Yusuff Khan being a mentor on the show for the very first time, accompanied by Shakti Mohan and Puneet J Pathak, veterans on the show. Remo Dsouza, Bollywood's Ace Choreographer and Director, will be seen to be coming back stronger, post his health scare as the Super Judge on the show like always. The charming Raghav Juyal is the host of the show. The show is sure to be filled with a lot of fun, excitement, and many emotions. Hence, like the dancers won’t miss a beat, you are expected to never miss an episode of the show and we are sure you won’t, given it has so much to offer this season, blockbuster entertainment being a mandate. It is the only show to introduce bio-mechanics to decode the ‘Plus Moves’ of every dancer, drawing analogies from our daily lives. To know more.

Commenting on the show, Remo says, “My long-standing association with Star Plus is very close to my heart. I am thrilled to be back on the sets of Dance+ and bring to the world, our immensely talented bunch of contestants for the 6th season of the show. . The past year has not been the easiest one for the world and especially for me personally but, my family and I have courageously battled through it and here we are! That being said, we had a fab season of Dance+ this year. I am sure to turn heads as we always have something new to offer with every season. Eagerly looking forward to it airing on Star Plus and I hope the audiences are all set to groove with us with the commencement of the new season on TV.”

