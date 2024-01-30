Interesting: Sayli Salunkhe has a HILARIOUS RESPONSE for all those who believe that husbands should never be called by their names!

MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has become extremely popular because of its highpoint drama and performance by the leading actors namely Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe. Mohit and Sayli enact the roles of Kunal and Vandana. Their trust in the enduring power of love was unshakable, and they believed they had found their forever love.

The show produced by Rajan Shahi has brought a unique storyline where two individuals who once had the strongest belief in love and marriage were deeply hurt by the painful experience of infidelity and betrayal by their life partners. The story takes us on their emotional journey as they confront the ghosts of infidelity and betrayal from their past relationships. 

(Also Read: Sayli Salunkhe gives a glimpse of the high-voltage drama in the upcoming episodes Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and we are sure it will take your excitement a notch higher! (Watch Video)

Apart from what we see on television, Mohit and Sayli are also very good friends and they keep making reels and post in it on their social media handles, thereby serving as a visual treat to their fans!

Now, Sayli has posted a fun reel with good friend and co-actress Sheeba Akashdeep where she gave a hilarious response to people who follow the stereotypical social norm that husbands should not be called by their name.

Sayli also commented that this would be her on-screen husband, Mohit Malik’s name now tagging Mohit in the video!

Check out the fun reel:

Isn’t that hilarious? Show your love for Mohit and Sayli in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: KYA BAAT HAI! Before Sayli Salunkhe, Mohit Malik has romanced these beautiful television divas on-screen

How much do you live watching the drama in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si? Keep reading this space for more information.

